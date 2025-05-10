Aleksandr Lukashenko to hold talks with General Secretary of Vietnam Communist Party To Lam on 12 May

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is set to hold talks with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam in Minsk on 12 May. To Lam is expected to pay an official visit to Belarus on 11-12 May.

The talks at the Palace of Independence will be held one-on-one and also with the participation of the delegations. The parties plan to discuss the development of strategic cooperation between Belarus and Vietnam in key areas of economy, politics and humanitarian affairs.

The discussion will focus on projects to make part of the roadmap on cooperation between Belarus and Vietnam. High on the agenda are the prospects for future joint work in a wide range of areas.

After the talks, the leaders are scheduled to sign a number of documents designed to consolidate the strategic nature of bilateral cooperation.

To Lam's official visit will also include meetings at the National Assembly and the government, and events to get familiar with the Belarusian industrial potential.