Chairman of Interstate TV and Radio Company Mir Radik Batyrshin honored with Order of Francysk Skaryna

Chairman of the Interstate TV and Radio Company Mir Radik Batyrshin has been honored with the Order of Francysk Skaryna. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed corresponsing Decree No. 362 on 10 October.

Radik Batyrshin has been honored with the award in recognition of a big personal contribution to the strengthening of peace, friendly relations and cooperation between the states; productive efforts to bring national cultures together and enrich them, to create and develop the single information space; outstanding achievements in philanthropic and humanitarian activities.