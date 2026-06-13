Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Olympic champion and Honored Master of Sports of the USSR Leonid Taranenko on his 70th birthday.

“The brightest pages of Belarusian weightlifting are inseparably linked with your name. Millions of sports fans know Leonid Taranenko as an outstanding master of the iron game, with numerous top world titles and world records to his credit. Today you remain a true Belarusian volat, whose legendary achievements are listed in the Guinness Book of Records,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Leonid Taranenko’s many years of public activity aimed at promoting sports, advancing Olympic ideals, and supporting veterans of the field deserve special respect.

The head of state wished the Olympic champion strong health, peace, kindness, and well-being.