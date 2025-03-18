Greetings to employees of Internal Troops

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated active and retired employees of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on their professional holiday.

“Throughout more than a century, the Internal Troops faithfully served the country and the people, and the most remarkable pages of its history are the heroic fight against external and internal enemies during the foreign military intervention and the Great Patriotic War, participation in the post-war reconstruction, re-establishing law and order in the heady 1990s, prevention of destabilization of the country in the 21st century,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that today the internal troops are a combat-ready military formation with professional personnel, modern equipment and weapons. Every day they ensure law and order on the streets of cities, detain and escort criminals, guard critical facilities and institutions, neutralize explosive devices and ammunition, and counteract illegal armed groups.

“The distinctive features of each soldier of the Internal Troops are loyalty, courage and high combat skills. I want to particularly appreciate the veterans who still maintain close ties with military units and are actively involved in the patriotic education of young people.”

The head of state thanked the servicemen for their service and wished them and their families good health, peace, prosperity and new successes in serving their native country.