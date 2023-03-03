Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of Vietnam

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Vo Van Thuong on winning the Presidential election in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

“I am convinced that under the effective leadership of the Communist Party and thanks to your personal contribution, Vietnam will achieve new heights on the path of sustainable development,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state emphasized that Minsk and Hanoi have a long history of friendship. “Belarus gives priority to political and economic cooperation with your country, which we see as a reliable partner in Southeast Asia,” the President noted. “I count on your support in deepening bilateral dialogue and interaction in the international arena,” the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Vo Van Thuong good health and success in fulfilling his important state duties.