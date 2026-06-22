Greetings to Defense Ministry’s news agency

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated veterans and the staff of Belarus’ Armed Forces’ military news agency Vayar on a significant date – the 105th anniversary of the newspaper Belorusskaya Voyennaya Gazeta. Vo Slavu Rodiny [Belarusian Military Newspaper. For the Glory of the Motherland].

“Behind you there is an entire era woven from millions of words and photographs that have become a chronicle of the history of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus,” the congratulatory message reads. “All this time you, military journalists, have been and remain at the forefront of the information front, which knows no peacetime. During the Great Patriotic War, with lead and words, you fought the enemy together with the whole country. After Belarus became independent, you covered the difficult period of reforming, building, and developing the Armed Forces.”

The head of state emphasized that today the news agency staff still bears a huge responsibility: to convey an objective picture of events to the general public, to show the true face of war and peace, to strengthen the morale of personnel, and to raise a young generation devoted to the Motherland.

The President wished the veterans and the staff of the news agency good health, well-being, and new artistic achievements.