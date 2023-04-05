Aleksandr Lukashenko wishes Happy Passover to Jews of Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko wished a Happy Passover to the Jewish community in Belarus on 5 April.

“This holiday is especially dear to Jews as a reminder that sincere faith in divine power works miracles. It is a time of great joy and pride for their people, their victory and liberation from enslavement after severe trials,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that the Belarusian land had become a home for generations of sons and daughters of the Jewish people, who in a single multi-confessional and multi-ethnic family have been creating the future of Belarus on the principles of continuity and justice.

“May the holiday of Passover enter your families with peace and love, fill them with an inexhaustible atmosphere of mutual understanding and warmth. I wish you all good health, happiness and wellbeing,” the Belarusian President said.