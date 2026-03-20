Aleksandr Lukashenko extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslims

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

“This is one of the most revered holidays, symbolizing spiritual purity, the preservation of traditions, continuity and the unbreakable bond between generations – priorities that form the foundation of peace and harmony and are equally close and understandable to people of different faiths,” the message of congratulations reads.

“Muslims of Belarus are respected for their adherence to strict moral values, maintaining an atmosphere of religious tolerance and openness, strengthening family traditions, and their careful attitude toward the rich spiritual heritage of their ancestors,” the head of state emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Muslims strong health, kindness, bright joy, and well-being.