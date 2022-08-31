Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to King of Malaysia, Sultan of Pahang Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the country celebrates the 65th anniversary of the country’s independence.

“During its sovereign existence, Malaysia has become one of the economic leaders of Asia and has become the world's largest center of the Islamic economic system. This year, Minsk and Kuala Lumpur celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. It is gratifying that during this period cooperation between our countries has become sustainable thanks to the gradual increase in trade in agricultural products, expansion of interaction in the military-technical sector and development of the legal framework,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state expressed his confidence that Belarus and Malaysia would continue to work together to strengthen bilateral ties and solve urgent international problems, including in food security.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the King of Malaysia strong health and wellbeing as well as happiness and prosperity to the Malaysian people.