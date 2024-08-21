Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a letter of birthday greetings to Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

“Your educational work and activities in defense of traditional Christian values unite people, strengthening love for the Fatherland in their hearts,” the message of greetings reads. “You have gained well-deserved authority in the church, political and public circles not only in Armenia, but also abroad.”

The head of state emphasized that Karekin II's striving for upholding the truth and preserving moral foundations contributes to the maintenance of national unity and harmony, to the comprehensive development of the Belarusian-Armenian dialogue.

The president wished the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians good health and God's help in his high service for the benefit of the Armenian people.