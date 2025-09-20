Greetings to Dazhynki 2025 regional harvest festival in Zaslavl

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the Dazhynki 2025 regional harvest festival in Zaslavl.

“In keeping with a cherished tradition, on this festive day, we wholeheartedly honor agricultural workers, thanks to whom Belarusians always have bread on their tables,” the congratulatory message states.

The President noted that the harvest from Minsk Oblast this year exceeds 2 million tonnes, accounting for a quarter of the national total yield and representing the largest contribution among all regions of the country. “Record-breaking yields and strong performance in nearly every district of the region serve as vivid evidence of a stewardship approach to the land and adherence to agricultural technologies," he emphasized.

The head of state expressed special gratitude to the harvester operators and drivers who demonstrated outstanding results using domestic machinery.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced that the collective efforts of those working in the agricultural industry will continue to help the region maintain its honorable status as the country’s breadbasket.

“May our vast golden fields always see peaceful skies. I wish rural residents of Minsk Oblast robust health, excellent spirits, consistently bountiful harvests, and success for the benefit of our dear Belarus," the President said.