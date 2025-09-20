Greetings to Dazhynki 2025 regional harvest festival in Volkovysk

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the Dazhynki 2025 regional harvest festival in Volkovysk.

“From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you on the successful completion of the main phase of the 2025 harvest season. The peaceful labor of farmers is a vital component of the foundation of Belarus' food security,” the congratulatory message reads.

The grain growers of Grodno Oblast, united by responsibility and determination, have once again proven that for professionals who genuinely love their work, any challenge transforms into a new opportunity, the head of state noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that in a very challenging year in terms of weather, the grain growers of Grodno Oblast cultivated and harvested over 1.7 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, including rapeseed, marking the second-highest result in the country. “The highest grain yield in the country has been achieved: over 50 centners per hectare, and in some farms, over 90. This was made possible due to a high standard of agricultural practices, rooted in time-honored traditions, a stewardship approach to the native land, and forward-looking scientific developments," he stated.

The President expressed gratitude to everyone who worked to mitigate the effects of adverse weather conditions and ensured optimal crop care, and to those who labored day and night in the fields and elevators of Grodno Oblast during the harvest season.

The Belarusian leader is confident that the agricultural sector of the region will continue to effectively tackle the large-scale tasks facing the country's agricultural industry.

"I wish you continued success in your work, broad horizons for development, and boundless energy to achieve the most ambitious goals. I wish peace, kindness, optimism, and prosperity to you and our beloved Belarus," the head of state said.