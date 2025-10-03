Aleksandr Lukashenko extends greetings to farmers of Gomel Oblast

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the participants and guests of the Dazhynki 2025 regional harvest festival in Lelchitsy.

“On this day, we honor the grain growers and we are fully aware that the outstanding results from the fields are only achieved through the titanic labor of our rural residents. Every harvested grain has a piece of your heart, professionalism, and patience,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state noted that Gomel Oblast makes a significant contribution to the nation's grain harvest every year. “This year as well, despite an early planting campaign and a rainy summer, the fields have been harvested, the granaries are full, and processing plants are supplied with raw materials. This is the ultimate evaluation of the work of the regional agricultural industry and the highest reward for your efforts,” the President stated.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced that such a harvest is not the limit for the farmers of Gomel Oblast, stating that the potential of the south-eastern region is much higher. “We have everything necessary to achieve the set goals: technology, modern equipment, methodological support from scientists, but most importantly - hardworking and diligent people with a proprietary approach to their work," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The President extended his wishes for good health, happiness, and success to the participants and guests of the Dazhynki 2025 festival in Lelchitsy. “May every home be filled with prosperity and joy, and may the land generously reward your work with rich harvests, contributing to a flourishing Gomel Oblast and Belarus.”