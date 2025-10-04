Greetings to farmers of Mogilev Oblast

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended greetings to the Dazhynki 2025 regional festival in Krichev.

“On this day, we honor the best agrarians of our easternmost region who once again confirmed their high professionalism and demonstrated their love and devotion to their native land,” the message reads. “Thanks to the clear organization of work and a responsible approach to all technological processes, the residents of Mogilev Oblast have surpassed a significant milestone of one million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, corn, and rapeseed. This has made a substantial contribution to the national breadbasket, and thus to the food security of the country.”

Despite the specific natural and climatic factors, the Dnieper region can be proud of the results achieved this year and anticipate further improvements in the near future. “You have once again proven that you know how to work with a sense of ownership, high dedication, and a clear understanding of your tasks,” he stressed.

The head of state is convinced that no difficulties will prevent the team of Mogilev Oblast from achieving their set goals.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished everyone a wonderful festive spirit, good health, happiness, and new labor victories in the name of our beloved Belarus.