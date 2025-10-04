Greetings to farmers of Vitebsk Oblast

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended greetings to the Dazhynki 2025 regional festival in Chashniki.

“This traditional holiday for Belarusians is a testament of deep gratitude and respect for those who, through their tireless work, ensure the food security of Belarus,” the message of greetings said.

This year, the weather tested the resilience of Vitebsk Oblast. “During the harvest season, your fields were drenched with rain, which complicated the operation of harvesting equipment. To increase the pace of the harvest, combined teams from three neighboring regions were sent to Vitebsk, and the army and emergency services also lent their support too,” the head of state noted. “Together, you were able to crop a worthy harvest. The region's breadbasket reached one million tonnes, which attests to your professionalism, responsibility, and adherence to technology”

The President addressed special gratitude to the agrarians of Orsha District and Vitebsk District, who exceeded the 100,000-tonen threshold in their yields.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is confident that the hard work and unity of the rural residents of Vitebsk Oblast will help accomplish the large-scale tasks facing the agricultural industry of the country’s northern region.

“I wish you and your families good health, happiness, prosperity, and new successes in your difficult but vital work,” the head of state noted.