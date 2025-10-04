Greetings to farmers of Brest Oblast

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the participants and guests of the Dazhynki 2025 regional harvest festival in Beloozersk.

“This festival pays nationwide tribute to those cultivating Belarus’ prosperity through their work on the land,” the message reads.

The head of state noted that Brest Oblast rightly ranks among the most developed agricultural regions in the country: “Here live people who not only carefully preserve the best traditions of domestic agriculture but also actively implement new technologies, setting an example of high production standards and strong work ethic.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that persistence, responsibility, and competent organization of all processes have enabled the farmers of Brest Oblast to achieve excellent results, surpassing last year’s figures in both yield and grain harvest. “Through teamwork and unity, half of your districts have exceeded the 100,000-tonne mark,” he added.

The President gratefully acknowledged both the farmers and everyone who stood by their side during the harvest season: engineers, machine operators, drivers, processors, rescue workers, medical staff, and managers. “I am convinced that your diligence and love for your native land will help you achieve new professional milestones,” the Belarusian leader noted.

The head of state expressed his wishes for the continued prosperity of Brest Oblast and its workers: “May your fields continue to provide generous harvests, your farms maintain their stability, and every family know prosperity, happiness, and the sound of children’s laughter.”