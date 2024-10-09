Greetings to Taye Astike Selassie on election as President of Ethiopia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Taye Astike Selassie on his election as President of Ethiopia.

“I am confident that your many years of diplomatic experience will help you increase the constructive role of Ethiopia in the African region and solve problems on the global agenda. Minsk and Addis Ababa have long been linked by friendly relations. Their history is much longer than the 30 years of official diplomatic relations that we mark this year. I consider your country our true friend and bulwark in Africa and I reaffirm our interest in significantly intensifying interaction across the board,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expects that Ethiopia will continue to support Belarus in its bid to join BRICS. “As a state with an independent position, we strongly support the basic principles of this influential international association - multipolarity, equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states,” he emphasized.

The President invited his counterpart to visit Belarus to discuss all topical issues and agree on ways to deepen Belarus-Ethiopia cooperation.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Taye Astike Selassie good health, fulfillment of plans and success in this responsible government post.