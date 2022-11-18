Aleksandr Lukashenko extends National Day greetings to Oman

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and the people of Oman as the country celebrates National Day.

The head of state stressed that Belarus cherishes the good relations that have been successfully developing with Oman for 30 years: “We highly appreciate your country's constructive position on the international agenda, as well as the efforts aimed at ensuring regional peace and stability.”

The President expressed his conviction that Belarusian-Omani cooperation can be significantly expanded in a number of areas: “We are ready to continue fruitful cooperation in trade and investment, industry and agriculture, science, medicine, education and culture.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Haitham bin Tariq Al Said good health, happiness and success as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Oman.