Greetings to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said of Oman

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said and the people of the country on their National Day.

“This holiday symbolizes the wisdom, unity, and creative strength that drive the state forward while remaining true to tradition. Belarus respects the great achievements of the Sultanate and is ready to contribute to its progress,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state emphasized the strong ties between Belarus and Oman. “I fondly remember our meetings in December 2024 in Muscat and in October 2025 in Minsk. Our bilateral dialogue has truly been historic and opened up a new chapter in Belarus-Oman relations,” the Belarusian leader noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out that Belarus and Oman together have laid a reliable foundation for multifaceted partnership: from expanding trade in mnufacturing industry, agriculture, food security, and pharmaceuticals to establishing joint production. Investment activity has received a major impetus, and cooperation has broadened in culture, education, and tourism, he added.

“All these areas are reflected in the roadmap for the development of bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Sultanate of Oman signed in October 2025. I count on active work by both sides in implementing this program document under the guidance of the joint committee on cooperation and investment,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the Sultan of Oman good health, inspiration, and new success in serving his homeland: “May the Sultanate of Oman continue to prosper under your wise leadership, and may the friendship between our countries grow ever stronger.”