Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the employees and veterans of the preliminary investigation bodies as they mark their professional holiday.

“You have an immense responsibility to uphold law and order in the country and to maintain peace and harmony in society. The speed and quality of your work directly impact public trust in law enforcement and the state as a whole,” the message of greetings reads.

The President expressed gratitude to Investigative Committee officers for their exceptional professionalism, objectivity, and dedication to their oath. “I am confident that your team will continue to uphold the principles of legality, justice, and the inevitability of punishment in fulfilling future tasks. You will remain a model of courage, integrity, and dedicated service to the Republic of Belarus and its people,” he emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also thanked veterans of the investigative bodies for their example of true patriotism and significant contribution to strengthening national security.

The head of state wished the employees and veterans of the preliminary investigation bodies and their families strong health, peace, and well-being.