Greetings to State Property Committee

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the staff and veterans of the State Property Committee on the 35th anniversary of its founding and on the Day of Workers of Land Management and Cartographic and Geodetic Services.

“Land is our national wealth. The sustainable development of the country and the improvement of people's living standards largely depend on the effectiveness of its use,” the congratulatory message states.

The head of state noted that over the past three and a half decades, the State Property Committee has done tremendous work in establishing and strengthening the state property management system, implementing a unified policy in the field of geodetic, cartographic and appraisal activities, as well as property and land relations.

“I am confident that in the future, the large close-knit team of all organizations affiliated with the State Property Committee system will continue to ensure the protection of the country's economic interests, creating conditions for the rational use of its assets,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized. “May your diligence and reasonable initiative help in making balanced decisions for the benefit of Belarus and its people.”

The President wished everyone good health, happiness, and professional success.