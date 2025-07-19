Greetings to Nicaragua Co-Presidents Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo

On behalf of the Belarusian nation and himself personally Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Nicaragua Co-Presidents Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo as well as citizens of this country on the 46th anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution.

“Today the Sandinista National Liberation Front proudly continues its systematic work built around taking care of ordinary people on a daily basis and building a just and sustainable society. It is pleasant to note that the mutually beneficial Belarusian-Nicaraguan partnership in the fields of politics, trade, economy, and culture based on the principles of respect, trust, reliability, and openness grows stronger every year and will undoubtedly produce tangible results for both countries in the near future,” the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that Belarus is ready to continue participating in the processes of improving the infrastructure, modernizing the agriculture, and improving the quality of life of Nicaraguan citizens. “I am convinced that through joint efforts we will be able to fully realize the potential of our cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the Nicaraguan co-presidents excellent health, happiness, and unfailing success in state affairs and the Nicaraguan people unwavering unity, peace, and prosperity.