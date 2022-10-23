Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as CPC Central Committee chief

To His Excellency

Mr Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China,

Beijing

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Belarusian people and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on the successful conduct of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and your re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The unwavering support of more than 90 million Chinese Communists confirms your high authority and the correctness of the chosen path of the country's development.

Relying on the strong unity of the Party and the people, you are confidently leading the way to build Great China into a modern socialist country. I am convinced that this goal will be achieved by the centenary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Consistently implementing the Belt and Road Initiative, combined with a new concept of international relations, which is building the community of common destiny for mankind, your country offers its own vision of global development and security. The key principles of these initiatives, such as long-term peace, security for all, shared prosperity, openness and respect, are more relevant than ever in today's challenging global environment.

Minsk highly values ​​the iron brotherhood and all-weather friendship with Beijing. I would especially like to note your personal contribution to the development of Belarus-China relations that serve as a good example of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

I hope I will be able to meet with you soon and have a candid, friendly and substantial discussion of priority issues, outline plans for the future, and coordinate positions on topical issues on the international agenda.

Your Excellency, please accept wishes of good health and new successes in your work to strengthen the socio-economic power and international standing of China.

Aleksandr Lukashenko