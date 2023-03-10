Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Xi Jinping on his election as China’s President

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Xi Jinping on his unanimous election as President of the People’s Republic of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China.

“Today’s historic event is another clear confirmation of the absolute trust of the Chinese people and your colossal contribution to the comprehensive development of China in the new era and to increasing the country’s role in the international arena. I strongly believe that under your effective leadership, in line with the decisions of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, the country will achieve the Second Centenary Goal - building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked Xi Jinping for the personal contribution to strengthening the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership with the Republic of Belarus. “We sincerely appreciate friendship with Great China. I reaffirm our commitment to making every effort to promote the bilateral relations on all fronts,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

“Dear Friend, I invite you to visit Belarus at a convenient time. Here you will once again feel the cordial hospitality of our people. Please accept the wishes of good health and further successes in your important work, as well as assurances of my highest respect,” the message reads.