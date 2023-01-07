Christmas greetings

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Orthodox Christians of the country on Christmas.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked: “In this splendid time when hearts of millions of believers stay warm due to the magic of one of the lightest Christian holidays, we feel unity with the entire orthodox world, we are filled with a special feeling of involvement in a great sacrament and prove our faith with good deeds.”

The head of state stressed that the key Christian values for Belarusians are genuine love for their neighbors, wisdom, openness, and mercy. They have been and remain a true guiding star. “Since we know the price for peace and accord, friendship and good neighborhood firsthand, we are always ready to lend a helping hand in a difficult situation and share joyful moments,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“May the glow of Christmas bring happiness to every family, make the hearth and home stronger, fill it with an inimitable atmosphere of mutual understanding and warmth,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.