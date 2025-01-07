Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended Christmas greetings to Orthodox Christian Belarusians.

The message of greetings reads: “This holiday is filled with love for God, righteousness, and compassion. It inspires deeds of mercy and calls for peace and harmony. Christmas fills our souls with joy and gives us hope for the fulfillment of coveted wishes. As we get together with relatives and friends, we share the most important and intimate things, we think about eternal, timeless truths and meanings.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished strong health, kindness, and mutual understanding to all compatriots: “May this light day become a source of spiritual strength for new accomplishments and revelations.”