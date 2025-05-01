Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent Labor Day greetings to Belarusians.

“Peaceful and creative labor, which is the basis of the life of the Belarusian people, is a universal recipe for prosperity and harmony. It is only by relying on our own strength and talents that we have built an independent and successful state. In the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, with special warmth and gratitude we address the war veterans and home front workers, all those who rebuilt the country from ruins. Thanks to your heroism and selflessness, today we are building a competitive economy, strengthening political stability, passing on the accumulated experience to the younger generation in peace and harmony,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that successes in every sector - from industry and education to agriculture and healthcare - are the result of daily efforts and dedication of every Belarusian.

“I am sincerely grateful to you for your contribution to the prosperity of our Fatherland. I wish you all the best and prosperity. May life be filled with inspiration and new achievements,” the President wished.