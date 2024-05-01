Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent Labor Day greetings to Belarusians.

"The Belarusian people have always been known for their diligence, commitment and dedication, which enabled us to organize our state and maintain peace in our native land. Today, when global competition for markets and resources has intensified, it is especially important to reinforce our common home, to increase the prosperity of citizens, and ensure a happy future for children and grandchildren. These goals are achievable through honest and responsible work, perseverance in achieving goals, and an innovative approach to solving everyday problems," the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that social partnership and constructive dialogue between the government and the trade union movement, which has turned 120, is a significant factor in strengthening the Belarusian model of social development. “I am confident that by continuing the traditions of the generation of victors, we ensure that Republic of Belarus remains a strong, modern and technologically advanced country," the President stressed.

The head of state expressed gratitude to everyone who is dedicated to their work and who contributes to the prosperity of the Motherland every day with their labor.