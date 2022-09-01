Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended the Knowledge Day greetings.

“It is a celebration of all those who cross the school threshold on 1 September to get closer to their dreams, which knowledge helps them realize. Today a new school year begins, for someone it is the first one in their lives. Belarusian schools greet the first graders with great warmth. Together we have done everything to make this day most memorable and happy for kids and their parents,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The President wished the first-year students, who will have to learn the basics of their future profession, to follow the chosen path with dignity and maximum dedication, to acquire necessary competencies and skills to achieve their goals.

The head of state thanked teachers and professors for their important work and readiness to devote themselves wholeheartedly to our children.

“May the new academic year bring you all the joy of new discoveries and communication, and may schools, colleges and universities always maintain the atmosphere of striving for knowledge, mutual respect and love for our native Belarus,” the message of greetings runs.