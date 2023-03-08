Women’s Day greetings

Dear compatriots,

I wish you a Happy Women’s Day.

Every one of you embody the greatness of maternity and home comfort, kindness and care, selfless devotion to your native country, huge moral strength in the preservation of our centuries-old traditions which we rely on when building the future of Belarus.

You know how to work hard, share your knowledge and experience with people around you, bring up the young generation, inspire to do good deeds with your beauty and love, help us – men – be better and stronger defenders of the nation and the Fatherland.

I wish you good health, happiness and peace. May your boldest dreams come true. May the smiles of close people and bright flowers of spring fill your hearts with warmth and hope.

Aleksandr Lukashenko