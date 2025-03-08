Women’s Day greetings

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Belarusian women on Women’s Day.

The President remarked that on this day every Belarusian house is filled with a special festive mood and the fragrance of spring flowers. “8 March is an excellent occasion to express huge gratitude to our women for their kindness, care, and soul warmth that they surround their families and loved ones with,” the congratulatory message reads. “You personify Belarus that is beautiful, strong, and aims for a happy future. You inspire men to new accomplishments in the name of their country and inspire them to implement the boldest ideas and thoughts.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished strong health, prosperity, and boundless happiness to all representatives of the fair sex: “May every day bring you joy and unforgettable impressions”.