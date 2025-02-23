Aleksandr Lukashenko extends Fatherland Defenders Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to his compatriots, veterans and soldiers of the Armed Forces on the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus marked on 23 February.

“This day has become a truly people’s holiday. I would like to express my deepest respect for our veterans. They are true soldiers and valiant heroes who defended the freedom of the Motherland during the Great Patriotic War. I would also like to pay tribute to the home front workers who brought the Victory closer with their labor. This year, we will celebrate the 80th anniversary of this important event,” the head of state emphasized.

The President expressed his gratitude to the internationalist soldiers who fulfilled their duty to the Fatherland with honor and dignity, to the veterans of the Armed Forces who created the new army of the young independent Belarus, and to all Belarusians, true patriots who are currently ensuring peaceful life of the country, strengthening its sovereignty and independence.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed special words of gratitude to the servicemen and personnel of the national security agencies. “I am convinced that our high-tech, compact and mobile army and the entire military organization of the country are ready to respond to any challenges of the time. They are a reliable shield for the people and a guarantor of peace in Belarus. We remember the heroes, honor the veterans and cherish our beloved Belarus,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state wished everyone good health, happiness, peace and prosperity.