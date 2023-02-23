Fatherland Defenders Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to his compatriots on Fatherland Defenders Day and the 105th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

“Today the country is celebrating the feat of arms of the Great Patriotic War veterans, valor and steadfastness of the peacekeeping soldiers, patriotism and selflessness of the modern Belarusian army,” the head of state said. “Over the years of independence we have built a highly mobile armed forces, equipped with the latest technologies, which are ready to respond efficiently to any challenges and threats. Our army has always been and remains a true people's army, a pillar of statehood, a guarantor of independence and security, a real school of courage for young people,” he added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his conviction that the men in uniform would continue to stand firm for peace, protecting our dear home - the Republic of Belarus.

“I express my sincere gratitude to all those who have dedicated their lives to the great cause of serving the Fatherland and to those who, having paid their military duty, make our dear Motherland stronger and richer by their daily creative labor. I wish you all good health, happiness, wellbeing and every success in your hard military work for the benefit of your country and your people!” the message of greetings reads.