Greetings to servicemen and veterans of Air Defense Forces

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated servicemen and veterans of the Air Defense Forces on their professional holiday - the Day of the Air Defense Forces.

"In the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, we honor with a special feeling the feat of the air defense warriors who made a significant contribution to the liberation of the Soviet people from the Nazis. The current generation of soldiers, officers, and generals of the Belarusian army remembers these victorious traditions, carefully preserves and enhances them," the congratulatory message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed gratitude to everyone who in the early years of the country’s independence created modern, highly professional air defense forces equipped with the most advanced technology and weaponry. He also thanked the personnel of units and subdivisions who both on weekdays and holidays are on duty, protecting the peaceful labor and tranquility of the Belarusian people.

"The Air Defense Forces of the Republic of Belarus are a reliable shield for the Fatherland, a guarantee of the country's peaceful future. Each of you is an example of loyalty to military duty and oath, and I am confident that this will continue," the President emphasized.

The head of state wished the servicemen and veterans good health, happiness, peace and new achievements in their military service.