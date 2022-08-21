Greetings to Belarusian Air Force personnel

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the Belarusian Air Force personnel and retirees on their professional holiday on 21 August.

“Today we honor the courageous people who have devoted their lives to the defense of the air borders of our Motherland. We praise the heirs of the generation of winners, who showed unprecedented valor and fortitude during the Great Patriotic War. Continuing these heroic traditions, the personnel of aviation units honor the military legacy of older generations, constantly and persistently improving their flying skills, fully ensuring the military security of the state. They cherish the memory of the deeds of their fellow Heroes of Belarus Vladimir Karvat, Andrei Nichiporchik, and Nikita Kukonenko, who sacrificed themselves saving the lives of dozens of people in our peaceful days,” the message of greetings said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that the Air Force is the national pride of the country and will always be loyal to the people, writing many glorious pages in the history of the Belarusian army.

The President wished the personnel and retirees of the Air Force strong health, good mood and new successes both in the sky and on the ground.