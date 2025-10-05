Teacher’s Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings as Belarus marks Teacher's Day.

“In today’s era of rapid innovative development, the role of the teacher is as important as ever. Your service is a painstaking daily effort that requires not only flawless command of your subject and teaching methods but also immense patience, multiplied by generosity of spirit,” the message of greetings reads.

The President noted that thanks to the professionalism and responsible approach of educators to their beloved work, young people learn to set the right and fair life priorities, analyze large amounts of information, assess the prospects of the modern world order, and successfully apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired.

“You bring families and schools together to achieve common goals, strengthening our children’s love for their homeland and fostering a sense of involvement in its future,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state expressed gratitude to all employees of the education system for their dedication to the chosen path and wished teachers and their loved ones good health, happiness, and new achievements for the benefit of Belarus.