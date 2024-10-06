Teacher’s Day greetings

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated pedagogical workers on Teacher’s Day.

The head of state described this day as a truly nationwide celebration. People of the noblest, most responsible and respected profession in the world celebrate it. The profession continues a thousand-year-long history of selfless devotion and mentorship.

The President offered gratitude to everyone – caregivers, teachers, professors, veteran pedagogues – in recognition of their dedication to their calling, of their kind and attentive attitude towards the young generation, of their outstanding professionalism and the preservation of the best traditions of domestic education.

“I am convinced that by successfully introducing the most advanced technologies into education and upbringing, by enhancing the prestige and significance of the education system you do everything to make the principle of the sanctity of schools and pedagogues the key reference point for everyone: students, parents, teachers,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The President wished strong health, peace, and wellbeing to pedagogical workers.