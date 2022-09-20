Greetings to Belarusian customs service

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated senior executives, personnel and veterans of Belarus' customs service on their professional holiday - Customs Officer's Day.

“In the face of the hybrid war launched by the West against Belarus and Russia, the role of the country's customs authorities has increased many times over. Customs officers have always been known for their high professionalism, resilience and the ability to quickly respond to any changes. I believe that they will do everything to ensure the economic security of the state, foreign economic activity and the stable operation of labor collectives,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state addressed special words of gratitude to veterans who dedicated many years of their lives to the formation and development of the Belarusian customs service and today pass on their experience and knowledge to the younger generation.

“Thank you for your conscientious work and dedication. I wish you all good health, happiness, wellbeing, success in all your endeavors. Peace and goodness to you and your families!” the president emphasized.