Customs Officer's Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the leadership, personnel, and veterans of the customs service as they celebrate their professional holiday – Customs Officer's Day.

“Amid the challenging circumstances of political and economic pressure on the country, the Belarusian customs service demonstrates resilience and effectiveness, proving daily its ability to reliably protect the interests of the state and its citizens," the congratulatory message reads. “Professionalism and initiative, intuition and vigilance, competence in making unconventional decisions, and swift responses to new challenges and threats have become integral qualities of our customs officers.”

The President noted that the high quality of work by customs officers contributes to the development of the national economy and the expansion of foreign economic and production activities of domestic enterprises. Thanks to your efforts, we effectively thwart attempts to smuggle contraband goods, to import large quantities of narcotic drugs and explosives intended for carrying out terrorist attacks," he emphasized.

The head of state is convinced that, going forward, by improving the forms and methods of work, every customs service employee will continue to honorably fulfill their duties and work successfully for the benefit of the Motherland.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed special gratitude to the veterans who dedicated many years to the service and laid the foundations of the modern customs system.

“Please accept my sincere wishes for good health, family well-being, peace and prosperity, and new achievements for the glory of the Republic of Belarus," the President said.