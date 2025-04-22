Greetings to State Forensic Examination Committee

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to employees and civilian personnel of the State Forensic Examination Committee of the Republic of Belarus on their professional holiday, Forensic Expert Day.

“Continuing the long-established traditions of the national forensic examination, the State Forensic Examination Committee successfully solves unorthodox and complex tasks of protecting the rights of citizens, the interests of society and the state. Thank you for your daily painstaking work, exceptional professionalism, honor and loyalty to the principles of legality, objectivity and justice. By promoting impartial and balanced decisions in legal proceedings, you create an atmosphere of trust in law enforcement agencies and boost people's confidence in their own security, which is one of the most important strategic tasks of national security,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state expressed conviction that by introducing advanced practices, improving personnel training, upgrading the scientific, methodological and material infrastructure, the State Forensic Examination Committee will continue to build up expert capabilities in the fight against crime for the benefit of Belarus.