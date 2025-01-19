Rescuer's Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the workers and veterans of the emergencies agencies and units as they celebrate Rescuer's Day.

“Every month, being in readiness for action, Belarusian rescuers even in the most difficult situations act bravely, decisively and efficiently, saving lives and minimizing damage. At the same time, the capabilities of the emergencies agencies and units of the Republic of Belarus are constantly expanding thanks to the quality training of the personnel and improvement of rescue equipment,” the message of greetings runs.

According to the head of state, the high professionalism of the workers of the emergencies agencies and units is evidenced by the effective assistance to foreign colleagues in dealing with large-scale forest fires and other natural disasters, which domestic specialists provide every year, thus strengthening the international prestige and authority of our country.

“I am convinced that Belarusian rescuers will continue to serve the Fatherland with honor, protecting the peace and quiet of our citizens,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The President thanked everyone for their service and wished them good health, happiness, and wellbeing.