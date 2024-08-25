Miner’s Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the personnel and veterans of OAO Belaruskali as they celebrate their professional holiday – Miner’s Day.

"This peaceful, creative but very dangerous profession is the domain of brave people as it requires remarkable courage and willpower. Risking your life, you challenge the natural elements every day by descending deep into the ground and invariably come out victorious raising to the surface potassium salt - the country’s most valuable fossil resource that is important for high crop yields in many countries," the message of congratulations said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that OAO Belaruskali keeps up with the times, expanding the range of products. "Labor traditions and ever growing competencies of all employees of the enterprise help you maintain and strengthen your leading positions in the domestic and foreign markets," the President emphasized.

The head of state expressed confidence that the accumulated experience, competent management, unique technologies will continue to contribute to the fruitful and effective work of the enterprise.

"Let the miners’ determination, strength of character, perseverance and good health help you carry out your difficult underground service. I sincerely wish the entire team prosperity and the achievement of new ambitious goals for the benefit of Belarus," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.