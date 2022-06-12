Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent Russia Day greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin.

The message of greetings which was sent by the President of the Republic of Belarus to the President of the Russian Federation reads:

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I wish you a Happy Russia Day.

In the difficult geopolitical conditions, the Russian Federation confidently protects its national interests, successfully fulfills the plans to ensure the dynamic social and economic development.

Patriotism and unity of citizens, support and a high level of trust to the government’s course is a decent response to the unfriendly actions in relation to Russia. I do not doubt that the Russians will eventually overcome all difficulties and challenges just like they did many times in history.

I am convinced that the truly allied relations between Minsk and Moscow fully meet the interests of the fraternal peoples of our states.

I wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health, kindness, wellbeing. I also wish the people of Russia peace and accord.

Yours sincerely,

Aleksandr Lukashenko