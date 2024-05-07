Radio, Television and Communications Workers Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings as the country celebrates Day of Radio, Television and Communications Workers.

This holiday unites dedicated professionals whose knowledge and responsible labor form the contours of the high-tech information and communication environment of the independent Belarusian state, expand the boundaries of dissemination of truthful information, the President said.

“Your activity serves as a conveyor of objective knowledge and meanings into every home, allowing people to experience the world around them and the rhythm of modern life in real time,” the message of greetings reads. “Thanks to your talent and technical skills, people, events and facts acquire memorable images, become accessible, understandable and recognizable to a wide audience.”

The head of state expressed confidence that the glorious traditions of veteran workers of TV and radio broadcasting and communications will be continued in the achievements of their contemporaries.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the workers of radio, television and communications good health, happiness, new ideas and success in all their endeavors.