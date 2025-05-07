Radio, Television, Communications Workers Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings as the country celebrates Radio, Television and Communications Workers Day.

“I congratulate you on Radio, Television and Communications Workers Day. This is a holiday of the people whose talent, skill and unique competences shape the information agenda and the image of sovereign Belarus recognizable in the world, fill our lives with meaning and the joy of communication beyond time and distance. Being always in the center of events, finding the truth, defending objectivity and the ability to ensure reliable communications in all environments is not an easy path, but it is what makes your work valuable and significant for the society and the state,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that traditions and experience of national journalism combined with modern technologies of communication and mass communications open a wide range of opportunities for information consumers and create high-quality national content that is watched, listened to and loved by millions.

The head of state wished the veterans and workers of radio, television and communications strong health, prosperity, new ideas and accomplishments for the benefit of the Motherland.