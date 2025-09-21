Forest Workers Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated workers and veterans of the forestry and woodworking industries on their professional holiday – Forest Workers Day.

“Belarus is a land of boundless forests, and the fact that their area has increased by almost one million hectares during the years of independence speaks to the state’s consistent policy and your responsible attitude toward your work,” the message of congratulations reads. “To grow forests, log them in a timely manner, and process them efficiently are the most important tasks facing Belarus’ forestry industry. Wood products manufactured with the most advanced technologies find buyers on virtually every continent. And it is here that the industry’s growth drivers lie.”

The President noted that in recent years Belarus has endured numerous storms that have caused significant damage to its forest resources. “Even today, on your professional holiday, many forestry workers are at their jobs, clearing windfall,” he added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed special gratitude to the state forest protection service. “No matter how difficult the weather conditions, you keep the fire hazard situation under control,” the head of state emphasized.

The Belarusian leader expressed confidence that forestry and woodworking professionals will successfully cope both with the consequences of natural disasters and with new, important projects.

“I wish you and your loved ones peace, well-being, and kindness,” the President concluded.