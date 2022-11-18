Aleksandr Lukashenko sends National Day greetings to Latvia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Latvia as the country celebrates the Day of Proclamation of the Republic of Latvia.

“Dear friends, on behalf of all Belarusians I send my heartfelt congratulations to our brothers from neighboring Latvia on the occasion of the Day of Proclamation of the Independent State. For centuries, the peoples of both countries have lived in the heart of Europe, preserving their uniqueness and identity. Today Belarus remains a peace-loving state, a supporter of dialogue and common security in the region. We have never initiated a military conflict and have always treated our neighbors with friendliness and respect. Many of you have been able to see this while visiting our country visa-free,” the message of greetings runs.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted with regret that more and more Latvian residents feel that their politicians do not work for the benefit of the people and look to foreign advisers.

“By inflaming the situation, they have dragged forces and weapons into the Baltics, built walls, and pushed your country to economic disaster. I am convinced that our centuries-old ties are a solid foundation on which, despite all the difficulties, mutually beneficial and friendly relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Latvia will be restored. Neither an artificial barbed wire fence nor the criminal actions of the temporary Latvian leaders against the state symbols, history and monuments of their ancestors will separate us,” the President said.

The head of state wished the people of Latvia peaceful skies, solidarity and the right choice.