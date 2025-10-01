Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates senior citizens on Day of Older Persons

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated senior citizens on the Day of Older Persons.

“On this milestone 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, we express our profound gratitude to the heroic generations who selflessly defended our homeland, raised it from the ashes of war, and dedicated themselves to building a sovereign and prosperous Belarus. Your lives are woven into the fabric of our nation’s history, and your wisdom and invaluable experience remain the bedrock of our society’s unity and harmony,” the message reads.

The President noted that representatives of the older generation today continue to make a significant contribution to the country’s development, passing on their knowledge to the youth, and serving as guardians of the spiritual traditions of the Belarusian people.

“For your lifetime of creative work and for raising the next generations, you have earned our deepest honor and respect. Ensuring your well-being and quality of life remains the state’s most important duty. This is my steadfast promise to you,” the head of state affirmed.

On the Day of Older Persons, Aleksandr Lukashenko wished everyone a peaceful sky, vibrant health, the joy of close relationships, and enduring happiness.