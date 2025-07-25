Aleksandr Lukashenko extends professional holiday greetings to Belarusian firefighters

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended Firefighters’ Day greetings to employees and veterans of the Belarusian emergency response agencies and units.

“This is a day to honor courageous, brave, and strong individuals—all those who wage an uncompromising battle against dangerous elements, eliminate the consequences of emergencies, and protect citizens, their property, economic facilities, and natural resources for many decades,” the message of greetings reads.

The President emphasized that Belarusians take pride in the heroic deeds of firefighters who, in the early days of the Great Patriotic War, faced the deadly fire of enemy airstrikes: “Under a hail of incendiary and high-explosive bombs, without air defense cover, the combat teams of city fire brigades pulled the wounded from the rubble and tirelessly fought the flames. Many perished while fulfilling their duty, defending their homeland from the Nazi invaders.”

“The traditions of selfless service to the country and people, established by our heroes, are carried on by the current generation of emergency response personnel. They work to prevent fire hazards, respond promptly and professionally to emergencies, and save lives,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state wished everyone good health, wellbeing, happiness, peace, and prosperity, as well as further success in their dangerous and courageous service.