Aleksandr Lukashenko extends Print Media Day greetings to Belarusians

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings as the country celebrates Print Media Day.

“The holiday emphasizes the special role of the printed word as an authoritative adviser and interlocutor, shaping the outlook and thinking of a person in the huge abundance of information. Your work is a mirror of our life, allowing us to see and understand the essence of what is happening in the information diversity. This requires the print media to ensure quality analysis of events, promptness, accuracy of assessments, as well as a firm patriotic stance. In the age of high technology and post-truth, you are able to penetrate into the minds, hearts and souls of millions of people, make them happy or sad, inspire hope and confidence, warn of danger with a single word. Drawing attention to topical issues, you help solve urgent problems,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all print media workers strong health, happiness and wellbeing, interesting creative tasks and their successful realization. “May every line written by you contribute to the development of the Belarusian society and help us face the challenges of the new time,” the President wished.